Saif Ali Khan reacts to daughter Sara Ali Khan starring in Love Aaj Kal sequel: Time really is flying

Saif Ali Khan starred in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal that released in 2009. Now, after 10 years, his daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to take the franchise forward with the sequel of the film tentatively title Aaj Kal. The actress will be seen romancing actor Kartik Aaryan in the film and their off-screen chemistry has already left the fans very excited. Reacting to what he feels about daughter Sara starring in Love Aaj Kal sequel, Saif said that he hasn’t yet understood how to feel about it.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif opened up about Sara following his footsteps and making a mark in Bollywood. He said, “It’s great but I don’t know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel (laughs). I just did the remix of my song, Ole Ole (from Yeh Dillagi) for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It’s lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying.”

With Aaj Kal, Imtiaz Ali has taken the seat of the director once again and the film has been majorly shot in Shimla. During the shoot of the film, Sara and Kartik treated their fans with a number BTS photos and video in which they were seen enjoying their stay in the mountains. In one of the videos, the actors were seen enjoying the local chai and food in Shimla.

As Sara wrapped up the film, she shared a heartfelt note for her director Imtiaz Ali and co-star Kartik Aaryan and thanked them for a wonderful experience. She wrote, “I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss.” She also thanked Imtiaz for making her dreams come true.

On the other hand, for Kartik Aaryan, Sara said, “Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit.”

