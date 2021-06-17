Saif Ali Khan nails rockstar look for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar, watch fun BTS videos here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DABBOO RATNANI Saif Ali Khan

Over the years, Saif Ali Khan has featured in Dabboo Ratnani's celebrity calendar multiple times. This year too, the actor featured in the calendar and the rockstar avatar donned by Saif has left everyone awestruck. His funky haircut, gruff beard, sleeveless biker jacket, and cool black shades have all come together for one perfect shot.

Sharing the look, the photographer wrote: "Rock On & Stay Sexy‼️ (sic).” Have a look:

Dabboo Ratnani also revealed that this is the first time he has shot anyone with the red filter. So something unique for Saif Ali Khan especially with his funky rockstar look. Apart from the final shot, Dabboo also shared some fun BTS videos from the shoot:

Overheard in BTS footage of the shoot shared by Dabboo, Saif Ali Khan has said, “I think my shot is quite rock-n-roll. It has a flash of red in there, and it’s very in tune with how I’m feeling.” Dabboo Ratnani shared this BTS video of Saif talking about the shoot on his Instagram page. Check it out:

Talking about the calendar, Saif Ali Khan goes on to add, “I don’t remember how many of these we’ve done now. I remember having met Dabboo for the first time when I was doing a film with Pooja Bhatt. It’s been a long time since I have done a photoshoot, and it’s always a pleasure to shoot with Dabboo and his team. It’s always quick. It’s always a nice concept. All you got to do is look good, and turn up, and he takes care of the rest. The calendar has become like a tradition now, so we have to do it.”

Meanwhile, Dabboo Ratnani has been unveiling the pictures from this year’s calendar shoot lately. Here're some other clicks of the celebrity photographer:

Don't miss these:

Kiara Advani's sultry pics from Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar unveiled; Alia Bhatt goes 'Wowza'

DYK Kareena Kapoor Khan's wedding sharara has been worn by 3 generations of Pataudi family? See pics