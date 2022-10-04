Saif Ali Khan looks royal as Kareena Kapoor shares unseen wedding photo to wish Soha on birthday

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KAREENAK_FC;INSTA/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan wedding pics

Kareena Kapoor wishes her sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan on her birthday. The actress took a trip down memory lane and posted an unseen wedding photo to wish Soha on her special media. Bebo posted an unseen photo from her wedding album featuring the groom Saif Ali Khan with his sisters Soha and Saba.

The photo appears to be from Saif's royal entry to the wedding. Wearing a turban over his head, the actor looked every inch royal. Whereas, Soha and Saba looked beautiful in traditional attires. Sharing the photo, Kareena added a crown over Soha's head and wrote, "Happy birthday darling Soha."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOORKareena Kapoor wishes Soha Ali Khan on birthday

She also shared a second photo with the Pataudi women. The photo features Kareena with Soha, Saba and their mother Sharmila Tagore. "Beautiful and supportive," she wrote over the photo.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOORKareena Kapoor wishes Soha Ali Khan

Om the work front, the Bollywood star, whose last film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' turned out to be a box-office dud, recently jetted off to London with her second child, baby Jeh. She will be shooting for her next movie, which is to be directed by Hansal Mehta of 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' fame. The yet-to-be-titled film will be shot in London and in two schedules. Kareena will be back in the country to celebrate Diwali with her family before she again takes off for the second schedule.

The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and will mark Kareena's second collaboration with the production company, her first being the 2018 film 'Veere Di Wedding' where she co-starred with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Although not much has been revealed about the upcoming film, the combination of an ace director like Hansal Mehta and a star of stature like Kareena is something the fans are eagerly awaiting and definitely looking forward to.

