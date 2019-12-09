Monday, December 09, 2019
     
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Sharmila Tagore's birthday in style. See photos

Legendary actress Sharmila Tagore turned 75 on Sunday, and celebrated the special day with her family far away from the maddening crowd of the city.

New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2019 13:29 IST
The Pataudis celebrated Sharmila Tagore's 75th birthday with a tiger safari in the forests of Ranthambore.

Legendary actress Sharmila Tagore turned 75 on Sunday, and celebrated the special day with her family far away from the maddening crowd of the city. Her entire family, including son Saif Ali Khan, daughter-nin-law Kareena Kapoor, daughter Soha Ali Khan, son-in-law Kunal Kemmu and grandson Taimur took off for a jungle safari in Ranthambhore. 

A few pictures from the trip have been making buzz on the social media.

Saif and Kareena were also spotted at the airport on their way to Ranthambore.

Soha Ali Khan posted a picture with her mother.

Soha also shared a picture of Sharmila Tagore, enjoying her birthday pancake with granddaughter Inaaya on her lap. The special pancake serving for her Sharmila had a ‘happy birthday’ message written with chocolate syrup.

Birthday pancakes !!

Kunal Kemmu also shared his birthday wishes for his mother-in-law. Sharing a picture with Sharmila Tagore, Kunal wrote, "Happy Birthday Amman. Lots of love always.”

Kunal also shared pictures from the jungle safari of the Pataudis.

Meanwhile, pictures of Saif, Kareena, Soha, and Kunal holidaying at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana were also shared by the latter. The well-lit Pataudi Palace's garden looked ready for Christmas.

 

 

