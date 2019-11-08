Saif Ali Khan credits his Bollywood success to ex-wife Amrita Singh, says ‘she taught me to take it seriously’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Saif Ali Khan credits his Bollywood success to ex-wife Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991 but in 2004, they decided to go separate paths and get divorced. While it was a ugly divorce, things got better between them over time and now they share a cordial relationship. Recently during an interview with Mid-Day, the actor opened up about his ex-wife and also credited his success to her.

Saif Ali Khan said that Amrita was the only person who taught him to take his career seriously. He said, “I ran away from home, and got married at 20. And I’ve to give Amrita [Singh], my ex-wife, credit for being the only person who taught me to take it all [work/show-business] seriously. She said you can’t hit the target while laughing at it. That’s when Parampara happened,” he said.

Saif also revealed that he was very confused about playing the character of Sameer in iconic film Dil Chahta Hai. He said that he was not able to understand how he should do it and asked for advice from everyone. He recalls that Aamir also gave him some advice, but Amrita asked him why is he asking from everyone else. She told him to do his own thing. Today, Sameer is one of the most loved characters of Saif.

Saif and Amrita have two kids together – Sara and Ibrahim. Later when in 2012, the actor decided to marry Kareena, he wrote a letter to Amrita first and wishes for both of them. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan 6, Saif revealed, “When I was getting married to Kareena, for some reason, I wrote a note to Amrita saying this is a new chapter starting. I wrote we had a history and something on the lines of good wishes for both of us. I sent it to Kareena to take a look. I sent it across. Sara called me and said, ‘I was coming anyway but now, I am coming with a happy heart.’ I think that story sums up the attitude of everyone involved.”

Sara also added that people expect that there is weirdness in our relationships but there’s not. She claimed that everyone is comfortable and mature.

