Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAIEEMMANJREKAR Saiee Manjrekar to star in Hindi-Telugu bilingual film on 26/11 horrors titled Major

After a power-packed debut with Salman Khan's Dabangg last December, actress Saiee Manjrekar is all set to star in her next film which is based on the horrors of 26/11. The film is titled Major and is based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. According to the report in Mumbai Mirror, the film is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual drama directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Talking about the film, Saiee said, "I was looking for a character who would leave an impact on the overall narrative and at the same time, offer me an opportunity to explore myriad emotions as an actress. And that’s what the script of Major offers."

Recalling the terror attacks, Saiee said, "I was quite young and barely understood what was happening, but deep down I knew something wrong was being done to us and was curious to know what exactly was going on regardless of whether I could comprehend it or not. I will never forget the sight of people bleeding and crying on TV with the sounds of guns blasting and explosions going off."

The director Sashi Kiran Tikka said, "Right casting is the base for good direction. When we watched her work in Dabangg 3, we knew she was the right choice." the film will talk about the life of a member of the National Security Guards, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who died while saving 14 hostages trapped inside Mumbai's Taj Mumbai Hotel during the terror attacks. Talking about him, Sashi added, "None of us were present at the spot, but it was the big news for several days. The challenge lies in bringing authenticity to our imagination and projecting it as a feature film rather than a documentary."

In 2009, Major Unnikrishnan was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra by the then President, Pratibha Patil. In the film Major, Telugu actor Adivi Sesh will play the title role. the film is being produced by Sony Pictures India and Mahesh Babu. Sobhita Dhulipala also plays a pivotal role in this film.

Talkinga bout Saiee Manjrekar's debut, she played the role of Khushi in Dabangg 3. She featured in the flashback life of Salman's character Chulbul Panday.

