Saiee Manjrekar's first look from Major out! Fans laud actress' simple look printed on the postcard

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAIEEMMANJREKAR Saiee Manjrekar's first look from Major out

The film on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in the 26/11 terror attack, has been in the news since before its first look popped on the internet. The film stars Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar. There were many speculations about Saiee's look in the film. On Saturday, the makers unveiled her look and announced that the teaser will be out on 12th April.

In the first look, Saiee Manjrekar looks gorgeous and fans have lost their hearts to her. Seated next to Adivi Sesh, dressed in a uniform of the school, Saiee's looks lovingly at him. It shows how strong the relationship between Major Sandeep and Isha was, starting from school. On the postcard, the messages in the name of Sandeep, written by Isha, show the depth of their undying love.

In the film, Saiee is playing a character ranging from a 16-year-old girl to a 28-year-old lady. Since the film will be released in Hindi and Telugu, Saiee learned Telugu and also spoke dialogues herself. No voice-over artists were have been used for Saiee's voice in the film. The makers of the film are very happy with Saiee's dedication and hard work for the character and this is the reason that Saiee was the first choice.

South actor Adivi Shesh is playing the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film. The film Major will be released on 2 July 2021 with Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and the producer of the film is Sony Picture Films India which is being produced in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A Plus Yes Movies.