Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOLLYWOOD24X7 Are Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan expecting their first child?

Chak De India actress Sagarika Ghatge and husband Zaheer Khan are expecting their first child together, according to the reports in Mumbai Mirror. The couple tied the knot in 2017 in a beautiful wedding ceremony. Recently, Zaheer Khan celebrated his birthday in UAE where the couple is currently for the ongoing IPL season. During the celebrations, Sagarika was seen wearing a black in which her baby bump was visible. While the couple hasn't announced or confirmed the news yet, Mumbai Mirror quoted a source that confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Image Source : MUMBAI MIRROR Are Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan expecting their first child?

On Zaheer's birthday on October 7, Sagarika had taken to Instagram to share adorable pictures of her husband and penned down a heartfelt wish for him. She wrote, "To my best friend, my love and the most selfless person I know . Thank you for being you. Not only me but everyone knows I would be lost without you . Happy birthday husband . May you get everything you desire and more . Love you"

Actress Anushka Sharma earlier last month announced their pregnancy with husband Virat Kohli. The actress flaunted her baby bump in a cute photo and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021" Virat also shared the same adorable photo on his social media with the same caption. While Anushka flaunted black and white polka dots outfit, Virat looked dashing in a grey tee and white pants in the picture.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has treated her fans with amazing web shows like Pataal Lok and Bulbull during the lockdown. Fans were all praise for the actress's choices as a producer.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage