Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara makes modelling debut, netizens say 'Beauty personified'

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar recently made her modelling debut alongside October actor Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. They collaborated with an international luxury brand, Ajio Luxe. Sara took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures and videos from the shoot. In the video, Sara, Banita and Tania can be seen posing in stylish clothes for their ad campaign, Self-Portrait.

In no time, Sara's posts were bombarded with netizens reactions. Several Bollywood celebrities also dropped their comments for her. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Beauty personified." Zaeden said, "Love this." Nandita Mahtani dropped a red heart emoticon. One of the users wrote, "OMG Sara's first public appearance as a model." Another said, "Look like Greece citizen."

Take a look:

For the unversed, Sara enjoys a decent fanbase on social media. She is loved for her indomitable ​fashion sense. Check out some of her most loved posts here:

Sara is Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar's elder daughter. The couple also has a son, Arjun. He is a budding cricketer who made his under-19 debut for India against Sri Lanka in 2018. Sara did her schooling in Mumbai before she moved to pursue a degree in medicine at the University College in London.

Talking about Banita Sandhu, she made her acting debut opposite Varun Dhawan in the film October. This year, she was also seen in Sardar Udham, opposite Vicky Kaushal.