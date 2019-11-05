Rustom writer Vipul K. Rawal gets legal notice for hurting Catholic faith in new film Tony

Tuesday, November 05, 2019
     
Vipul K. Rawal has been sent a legal notice by Mumbai-based lawyer Harishchandra Someshwar for hurting Christian sentiments in his directorial debut "Tony". 

November 05, 2019
"Rustom" fame writer Vipul K. Rawal has been served a legal notice by Mumbai-based lawyer Harishchandra Someshwar, ahead of the release of his directorial debut "Tony". The lawyer claimed that the poster of the film has hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

The poster depicts the picture of the Holy Cross, with a chopped hand chained and nailed to it. The notice stated that the makers have used the image unethically and have hurt the emotions of Catholics.

On receiving the notice, Rawal said : "My film is based on a catholic serial killer. I have used the Holy Cross on the poster as it is relatable to my film. I am not hurting any religious sentiments, it is only a matter of how people perceive it. I am not changing the poster or taking it down. If people have issues we can talk over it."

"Tony" is a psychological thriller about college students who, in order to do a class project differently, plant a camera in a church's confessional box and come across a serial killer confessing to the priest, which leads to their lives spiralling out of control.

The film is scheduled to release on November 29.

