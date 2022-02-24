Russia-Ukraine War: Sonu Sood urges Govt to 'find alternate route for evacuation' of Indian students

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD, PTI The situation continues to escalate near the Ukrainian border after Russia launched its military operations in the Donbas region.

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood on Thursday (February 24) requested the Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for safely bringing back Indian students from Ukraine. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sood wrote, "There are 18000 Indian students and many families who are stuck in Ukraine, I am sure the Government must be trying their best to get them back. I urge Indian Embassy to find an alternate route for their evacuation. Praying for their safety. #IndiansInUkraine."

Earlier, in the day several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and reacted to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. Veteran singer Javed Akhtar tweeted, "If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice, a humane desire to protect the weaker in them, Why all of the western powers are totally indifferent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen."

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also wrote a letter to the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asking him to ensure the safety of Indian students and requested to make necessary arrangements for their return by arranging special flights.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) on Thursday landed at the Delhi airport at around 7:45 am carrying 182 Indian nationals, mostly students. Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, several airlines are operating special flights, including Air India, to bring back Indian nationals safely.

The Ministry of External Affairs is currently holding high-level meetings, sources said on Thursday as the situation continues to escalate near the Ukrainian border after Russia launched its military operations in the Donbas region.

(ANI inputs)