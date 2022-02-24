Thursday, February 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Russia Ukraine Crisis: Javed Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Tillotama Shome & others react after Putin declares war

Russia Ukraine Crisis: Javed Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Tillotama Shome & others react after Putin declares war

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday (February 24). Several Bollywood celebrities including Javed Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Tillotama Shome, Shilpa Rao took to social media to express their views about the ongoing crisis.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2022 17:30 IST
Javed Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Tillotama Shome
Image Source : IG/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS

Bollywood celebrities expressed their views about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, several celebrities took to social media to express their views about the ongoing crisis. In a tweet, actor Tillotama Shome wrote that "nothing can be uglier than war." "I worry incessantly for my mother who is battling cancer in the midst of covid. But when I think of the families and cancer patients in the middle of war, my brain just ceases to comprehend. Nothing absolutely nothing is uglier than war. Mothers don't give life for war," she tweeted.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, too, reacted to the situation. "If the Russian / Ukrainian conflict evokes a sense of fairness n justice, a humane desire to protect the weaker in them, Why all of the western powers are totally indifferent towards Saudi carpet bombings and atrocities on a small country like Yemen," he wrote on Twitter.

"Every annexation/withdrawal of troops that push a country back into the Dark Ages/new data privacy rules, everything that'll happen now will happen to 'further democracy' and in 'national interest'.(If people don't fight for freedom, we'll be glorified serfs again)," Richa Chadha tweeted.

Shilpa Rao also tweeted a poem on war. 

Putin announced the military operation via televised speech. Defending its military action, Russia said the root of "today's crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself" and the Russian operation is aimed to protect residents in the eastern part of the country.

-with ANI inputs

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News