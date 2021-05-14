Rubina Dilaik shares health update days after testing COVID positive, watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUBINA DILAIK Rubina Dilaik

Earlier this month, actress Rubina Dilaik had tested COVID positive. Now, two weeks later, she took to Instagram to share a health update with her fans. Posting a video on Instagram, she informed that she's on a road to recovery and has recovered 70%. She thanked her parents, family and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, for standing in support of her and credited all her wishers for her speedy recovery. Before concluding the video, she also wished a happy Eid to one and all.

"Thank you All for your prayers and wishes, I am on my way to recovery," she captioned the video. Rubina's comment is full of good wishes for the actress. Her Bigg Boss 14 housemates Rahul Mahajan and Nikki Tamboli also commented on the post wishing her well. "Get well my friend and start shouting and screaming," wrote Rahul, adding, "Btw ruby your nails are perfectly done." Whereas, Nikki wrote, "Love you baby @rubinadilaik can’t wait to seee you. take care love."

On May 1, Rubina shared that she has tested positive for Covid, through an Instagram post. The actress added how she tries to look for something positive in everything, saying now that she is infected with the virus, she will be able to donate plasma soon.

"I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for next 17 days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested!" she wrote.

She captioned her post saying: "Covid positive."

Before contracting the virus, Rubina began shooting for her much popular TV show, Shakti: Ehsaas Ke Astiva Ki.

