Rubina Dilaik flaunts effortless dance moves in new video, Bigg Boss 14's Jaan Kumar Sanu says, 'Killin it'

Rubina Dilaik is a charmer and the actress proves it with every social media post of hers. From sharing behind the scenes (BTS) videos from her shoot to posting fun reels, the actress makes sure to keep entertaining her fans. In her recent Instagram post, she shared a reel video where she can be seen acing some fast paced dance moves. In the caption of the post, Rubina shared that she has been practicing the dance sequence for two days. "Practiced this for 2 days.... Tell me it was worth it," the actress wrote.

Rubina's dance video recieved praise from all corners. Her Bigg Boss 14 housemates Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Mahajan lauded the actress in the comment section writing, "Killin it killin it," and "very nice ruby," respectively. Fans too showered her with compliments. "I'm outta breath just watching this," wrote a user, while another said, "IT WAS GREAT!!! GIRL IS THERE ANYTHING YOU CAN'T DO?"

Not only this, Rubina also treated her by sharing her pictures of herself in traditional attire. In the photos, she wears a bright pink duppata over a white suit.

The actress has resumed work after her Bigg Boss win. She will be seen reprising her role of Saumya in the daily Show "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki" after two years. Upon her return to the show, she said, "After a hiatus, I am excited to be back as Saumya with a renewed spirit, new power, and determination. It feels like a homecoming and I am looking forward to reuniting with the cast, and moreover to this incredible new phase of the show."

For the unversed, TV show, "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", has made a mark with its slant at breaking stereotypes, and showcasing the struggles of a 'kinnar', or transgender.

