Rubina Dilaik FINALLY announces pregnancy with husband Abhinav Shukla, see photos

After speculations for more than a month, TV star Rubina Dilaik finally announced her pregnancy with her husband Abhinav Shukla on Saturday. She shared a series of adorable photos with her husband on a yacht and made her pregnancy official. For those coming late to the story, Dilaik had been teasing her fans for quite a while now and chose not to open up about the same. However, her photos on social media and YouTube vlogs hinted at her pregnancy.

In the photos, Rubina Dilaik can be seen dressed in a black co-ord set and posed with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Along with the photos, she also penned a note that read, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's baby bump:

Rubina Dilaik is vacationing with her husband Abhinav Shukla and in-laws in the United States. Earlier, multiple media reports stated that the actor jetted off to another country as she wanted to live every moment of her pregnancy journey and stay away from the paparazzi. Soon after she made her pregnancy official, fans came together to congratulate the couple and flooded the comment section. Celebrities including Sriti Jha, Nia Sharma, Sanam Johar, Himashi Khurrana, and others also send good wishes to the couple.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's love story

Speaking at an interview earlier, Shukla opened up about her first meeting with Dilaik. He said he met the Choti Bahu star at a friend's house during Ganpati and fell head over heels in love with her. Shukla also mentioned that Dilaik was donning a saree which made her stand out among other women. The duo became friends and went on to date each other for years until June 2018, when they tied the knot in Shimla.

