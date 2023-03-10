RRR actor Ram Charan meets Star Wars director JJ Abrams, desires to work with him

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAM CHARAN Ram Charan and JJ Abrams

RRR team starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR is on cloud nine as their song Naatu Naatu is up for an Oscar. In a recent media interaction in the US, Ram Charan said that he wanted to work with numerous Hollywood directors. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actor posted pictures with American director J J Abrams, who is known for films like 'Mission Impossible 3', 'Star Trek Into Darkness', 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.

Sharing a carousel of photos posing with Abrams, Ram Charan wrote, "Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I'm a big fan of your work. @jjabramsofficial". In the frame, Ram is seen donning a blue-coloured suit while Abrams is seen sporting a grey suit. Both of them seem exalted after meeting each other.

Ram's followers did not forget to shower their love on the star. "Global star on Duty," wrote one. Another one wrote, "Star Wars Or Star Trek coming up soon!!!!"

Also, the Acharya actor expressed his wish to work with the American filmmaker. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ram Charan, when asked which directors he would like to work with overseas, said, "There are a lot of them. I want to work with Mr JJ Abrams, Quentin Tarantino is my all-time favourite. I grew up watching so many of his films. He's had a big influence and Inglourious Basterds is on my playlist on Sundays."

Ram Charan has been heavily campaigning for the Oscar-nominated movie 'RRR' in the US since last month. The song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film is on the run for the trophy in the best original song category. In his Hollywood stint, Ram has earlier appeared on various American shows and garnered praise. In the KTLA Entertainment show, Charan has been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India. Reacting to that, Ram blushed and said, "I mean I like Brad Pitt for sure."

Before that, he appeared on the daytime talk show 'Good Morning America.' He talked his heart out about becoming a father soon and also the mega success of the movie 'RRR'. The song 'Naatu Naatu' will be performed on the Oscar stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will broadcast live on March 13 in India.

