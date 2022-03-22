RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli & team visit Varanasi ahead of release; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RRR MOVIE The team of S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' including Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli were seen on the ghats of Varanasi.

Highlights RRR will release theatrically on March 25

The film also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt

The team of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' is on a promotional spree, visiting different cities across the country ahead of its release. Going on a multi-city promotional tour of their highly-anticipated movie, the team of 'RRR' including Junior NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli, made their next stop at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Sharing a picture on Twitter, the makers informed their fans.

Take a look:

Yesterday they had gone to Jaipur to interact with college students after their last visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The images and videos from the college visit, shared by the makers gave us glimpses of the interactive event. From an overflowing auditorium to the energy and excitement amongst the college students, it was everything you would expect from an RRR event.

Previously they had also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda. Interestingly, it becomes the first film to visit the historic monument of India. The list of cities the cast visited also includes Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, India’s biggest action drama, S.S Rajamouli’s RRR is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 25th March 2022.