Image Source : TWITTER/SSRAJAMOULI RRR: Alia Bhatt's look as Sita from SS Rajamouli's film is perfect treat for fans on her birthday. Seen yet?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 28th birthday today ie on March 15. The makers of her upcoming film 'RRR' decided to surprise her fans with the actress' first look as 'Sita.' And now the wait is finally over! Taking to Instagram on Monday, Alia shared her new look from SS Rajamouli's film which also features Ajay Devgn along with superstars Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. The film happens to be a fictional period drama based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Sharing the poster from RRR, the filmmaker wrote, "Strong-willed and resolvent SITA's wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all :)." While Alia captioned the same as, "Sita #RRR."

Just yesterday, the announcement of the poster reveal was shared by not just the actress but also the makers. A glimpse was shared by the 'Student Of The Year' actress who shared a silhouette image of her character as 'Sita'. The faded image shows Alia sitting at a dark place in front of Lord Ram's idol. Assuring fans that her look will be unveiled on Monday, she wrote in the caption, "coming tomorrow #RRR".

See the posters here:

As soon as Alia's look as Sita came, fans started pouring in congratulatory wishes not just for the poster but also for her 28th birthday. Have a look at the same here:

The cast is currently in shooting in Hyderabad. Just a few days back the BTS video from the sets of RRR was shared showing the director SS Rajamouli along with stunt choreographer Nick Powell conceptualizing the epic stunt sequence of the film.

For those unversed, the actress will be seen opposite Ram Charan in the film. When she joined the shoot, the makers gave a shoutout and alongside a picture wrote, "A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @aliaabhatt on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt #RRR."

Several actors from overseas including Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson have also been roped in for the flick. Helmed by 'Baahubali,' director SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya, the much-talked-about film 'RRR,' will release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.