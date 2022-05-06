RRR actor Jr NTR & KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel meet for 'new beginnings', fans anticipate collaboration

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VAMSIKAKA Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR coming together for a film?

Highlights Both KGF 2 and RRR have impressed the audience

They both crossed Rs 1000 crore mark at box office within few days of their release

Fans are hoping Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel will collaborate for a film soon

RRR actor Jr NTR sent the internet into a meltdown on Thursday (May 5) after he shared a picture with Prashanth Neel, director of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. Fans were quick to anticipate that this might be the coming together of the two biggest artists. For the unversed, pan India projects, RRR and KGF 2 have done some record-breaking business this year.

Jr NTR'S Instagram post

Jr NTR took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, Prahsnt Neel and his better-half Likitha. The actor also mentioned that they have their wedding anniversaries on the same day and were celebrating together. But what caught everyone's attention was the hashtag which read 'new beginnings' hinting toward that the two might collaborate for a film. He captioned the post, "When you share anniversaries, it calls for a celebration… #newbeginnings"

Take a look:

Fans reactions

Fans were thrilled to witness their favourite's in one frame. One of them commented, "Hope historical announcement will be announced soon #jaintr." Another said, "Prashant sir+ ntr garu = All time blockbuster." A fan also wrote, "Kcpd range movie loading."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JR NTR Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR met for a celebration

About RRR and KGF 2

Both KGF Chapter 2 and RRR crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office within a few days of their release. Not just in the regional cinema, but both films have turned out to be a huge success in the Hindi film industry. KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash has now become the second highest grossing film in Hindi, after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

Also read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash's film continues its winning streak, to cross Rs 400 crore in Hindi

Watch the trailers of the films below: