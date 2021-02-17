Image Source : YOUTUBE/JIOSTUDIOS Roohi trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor starrer gets over 14 mn views on YouTube in a day

The trailer of the much-awaited horror comedy film Roohi, starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles was released on Tuesday. The trailer successfully has crossed over 14 million views on Youtube in just one day. Within 24 hours it has garnered 14,123,568 views. According to the video streaming website, it also trended at number one in India.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film will take fans into the 'spooky wedding' of the trio. The announcement of the trailer release was made by the actress on Instagram with a caption that read, "Roohi Trailer Iss baar mard ko jyada dard hoga! #RoohiTrailer out now. #Roohi in cinemas 11th March, 2021." The film tells the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon.

Not only this but just before the trailer release, two posters of the film were unveiled that showed the terrifying side of Rajkummar and Varun while Janhvi was seen as a ghost bride. The posters had the tagline-- Mard Ko Zyada Dard Hoga and was captioned, "Aaiyega zaroor Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein. #RoohiTrailerOutAt12pm, stay tuned. #Roohi in cinemas 11th March 2021!."

Several Bollywood personalities including Ayushmaann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Aparshakti Khurana, Radhika Madan, Mouni Roy, and filmmaker Amar Kaushik shared their love for the trailer online.

A teaser was released on Monday which revealed the vibe of the horror-comedy, which ends with a picture that shows a bride and two grooms. Janhvi shared the same and wrote, "Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai! #MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March."

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan have presented the film. "The biggest win of this trailer is that everyone, right from the film industry to true blue cinephiles are looking forward to catching Roohi on the big screen," producer Vijan said.

The film, which also stars 'Fukrey' fame actor Varun Sharma, marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Rajkummar and Varun have earlier shared screen space in the 2015 release 'Dolly Ki Doli'.

A Jio Studios Presentation, 'Roohi' is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. 'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming horror-comedy will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

The film is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree' which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

- with Agency inputs