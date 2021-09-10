Rohit Shetty takes jibe at celebs for calling paparazzi to click them outside temples, airports

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROHIT SHETTY Rohit Shetty

Paparazzi giving celebrities some pics for airports diaries and OTTDs have become insanely common. Every time a popular face from showbiz is spotted strolling on the streets or at the airport, they are clicked endlessly by photojournalists. The paparazzi are often slammed for invading the private space of these celebrities. However, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has a different take on it. Recently, speaking to a portal, Shetty took a subtle jibe at these celebs.

Talking about the ‘trend’ of celebrities being spotted outside temples and clicked while making donations, he said, “Kaun karta hai aisa? Phone karenge tabhi maalum padega na, photographer ko, ki ‘bhai, main aaj yeh mandir ke bahar hai’. Kaise maalum padega.” He was speaking on the show Social Media Star With Janice.

Further, when asked about airport looks, Rohit added, “Ab uska kharcha alag ho gaya hai. Varna jab tak yeh photographers wahaan pohoche nahi the ya log bolte nahi the ki main utar raha hoon plane se, tab tak toh sab chaddi-banyan mein hi jaa rahe the."

Here's a glimpse from the show:

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is currently seen hosting stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Shot during the pandemic in Cape Town, the much-anticipated show has been making headlines because of its daredevil stunts and the winning spirit of each contestant. Currently competing for the title are: Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood and Divyanka Tripathi.

On the Bollywood front, Rohit Shetty awaits the release of his new film, the cop action drama "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar with Katrina Kaif. In the film, Akshay will be seen as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on the lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai. Katrina will be seen as Veer Sooryavanshi's wife while Jackie Shroff plays the antagonist. The film also marks the return of Rohit Shetty's prime characters from his previous cop films. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba respectively in special appearances.