Rohanpreet Singh's Insta post on wife Neha Kakkar's birthday: You are forever mine, Nehu my queen!

Neha Kakkar is one of the popular singers of recent times who enjoys a massive fan following amongst the youth. Her songs be it Punjabi or Hindi are a must at every party or wedding nowadays. Well, the 'chota packet bada dhamaka' of the industry is today celebrating her 33rd birthday. On this occasion, her husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh took to his social media handle to share a beautiful picture alongside a love-filled note for his wifey. In the photo, the adorable couple can be seen posing and smiling for the camera as they get clicked. Not just the picture but also his romantic note caught everyone's attention as he spoke about how his 'Nehu queen' is the most important person in his life who deserves all the love, care and attention.

Rohanpreet wrote, "Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar...Today Is Your Birthday...Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Main Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga… Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho. Main Promise krta hun Main Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga.. I’m Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love."

Further he wrote in the caption, "I Hope When You Read This, You Will Smile!! I always feel Blessed when you are Next to Me. You are Forever Mine!!!! God Bless You Nehu My Queen."

Apart from the same, he even shared glimpses of Neha's intimate birthday celebration which included a beautiful cake, bouquets and decorations with balloons that read 'Nehu'. Check it out here:

Meanwhile, the 'Kaala Chashmah; singer just a day before her birthday shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "It’s My Birthday Tomorrow! June 6th and must say I’m really Excited, In fact I always am. You know I Live Life, Enjoy Each and Every Second, find Happiness in small little things. Coz who knows life aage kya mod le le, who knows what’s gonna happen in future. Aaj ho, Aaj Ache se Jeelo.. Kal ka kya Pata? “You Only Live Once” toh Khush Raho jaise bhi khush reh sakte ho. Don’t be so harsh on Yourself!! Stay Happy, Spread Happiness."

The couple is quite active on Instagram where they keep on indulging in PDA. See some of their posts here:

On the work front, the couple was recently seen in their music video titled 'Khad Tainu Main Dassan.' Other than this, Neha is also seen judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 these days.