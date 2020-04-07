Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rock On actor Purab Kohli says he and his family are feeling fine after discovering coronavirus symptoms

The world is in the grip of the novel coronavirus which began from China's Wuhan city. Even a few Bollywood celebrities have been found COVID-19 positive. After Kanika Kapoor, Shaza Morani and Zoa Morani another star to has discovered the symptoms of the illness and he is none other than VJ-turned-actor Purab Kohli who has worked in Farhan Akhtar's film Rock On. The 41-year-old actor, who is in London these days, through the medium of social media announced that his general physician called them positive after he and his family observed symptoms. He further revealed that his daughter Inaya and his wife Lucy were the ones who witnessed the symptoms initially later which he and his son Osian also acquired them.

Taking to Instagram, Purab wrote, "Hey guys, we’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with Covid 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness. Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about. Then me, i got a solid cold for one day which was horrid then it vanished and this irritating cough set in for 3 days. Three of us had only mild 100-101 temperatures and fatigue. Osian got it last with a 104 fever for 3 nights. Also a runny nose and a slight cough. His fever disappeared only on his 5th day."

Further, he said, "We were constantly in touch with the GP on the phone. Apparently everyone in London is getting it and its rampant here, and a few people we know have gotten it. Just wanted to share it with you if it helps reduce the panic a little to know someone who has had it and is fine. On Wednesday last week we were out of self imposed quarantine and are not contagious any longer. We were doing 4 to 5 steams and salt water gargles a day, ginger haldi honey mixtures to sooth the throat really helped. Also warm water bottles on the chest really helped relax the chest. Hot baths helped the fluie feelings."

Continuing the post, "And of course lots and lots of rest even now after two weeks we can feel our bodies still recovering. Please stay safe. I hope none of you get it but if you do, know that your body is strong enough to fight it. Seek proper advice from your doctors as intensity of each case is different as was in my household alone. And please stay home and rest the body as much as possible. Lots of love."

On the work front, Purab has worked in films like My Brother... Nikhil, Airlift, and Noor apart from Rock On!. He has also featured in web-series like It's Not That Simple, Typewriter and Out of Love.

