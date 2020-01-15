Image Source : INSTAGRA, Ritu Nanda death: Amitabh Bachchan pens heartfelt note, Sanjay Kapoor shares family picture

Ritu Nanda, the daughter of actor Raj Kapoor and Shweta Bachchhan's mother-in-law passed away on Tuesday at the age of 71 after a long battle with cancer. The last rites were performed at Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi yesterday which saw the attendance Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan along with Shweta Bachchan's children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

While on Tuesday, Big B wrote about Ritu Nanda's demise in his official blog saying, "My 'samdhan' Ritu Nanda, Shweta's Mother in Law passed away suddenly at 1.15 Am .. cannot communicate .. travelling, and now the Badla actor has penned a heartfelt tribute for Ritu Nanda on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan called Ritu Nanda "an ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife, an ideal mother, an ideal partner and an ideal friend, went away from us forever today"."There are few moments in life that should be respected for the peace of mourning", the megastar added.

T 3710 -

एक आदर्श बेटी , एक आदर्श बहन , एक आदर्श पत्नी , एक आदर्श माँ , एक आदर्श समधी और एक आदर्श मित्र , हमसे आज सदा के लिए दूर चली गयीं ।



जीवन में कुछ क्षण ऐसे होते हैं , जिन्हें शोक की शांति का आदर मिलना चाहिए !🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor shared a family picture with a caption that said, "U will always be missed". In the picture, we can see Ritu Nanda, Sanjay Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, is married to Ritu Nanda's son, Nikhil Nanda. Ritu Nanda was associated with the life insurance business as an entrepreneur. Her name is mentioned in the Guinness Book of Records for making a record of selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day. She was married to late industrialist Rajan Nanda.

See Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Rishi Kapoor and others attend Ritu Nanda's funeral in Delhi

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page