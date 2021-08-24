Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITEISH DESHMUKH Riteish Deshmukh recalls shooting for 'Zameen' in his hometown Latur

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced about shooting for his film 'Zameen' in his hometown Latur, Maharashtra. For the unversed, 'Zameen', which was directed by Rohit Shetty, also featured actors Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu among others. Recalling memories from the sets of the film, Riteish wrote, "it's was @itsrohitshetty's first film -shot in my hometown Latur. Still remember many fun post-pack-up evenings. AB's favourite Dal Balti that he ordered every evening."

He also shared a throwback picture of him sharing smiles with Ajay and Abhishek at Latur Airport. "Throwback: 2003, Latur Airport, Film: Zameen. @ajaydevgn @bachchan #amitdeshmukh," Riteish added.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Riteish is all set to make his digital debut with Netflix's 'Plan A Plan B', co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Rajat Arora, the film also stars veteran actor Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila. According to the streamer, the film follows the story of a matchmaker who believes marriage is for everyone--except herself-- and a successful divorce lawyer with a secret.

"What happens when they cross paths? Can opposites coexist, let alone attract?" the synopsis read.

Deshmukh, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2020 action movie "Baaghi 3", said he was thrilled to be making his digital debut with "Plan A Plan B". He shared few pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Excited to make my digital debut with Netflix. Can’t wait for you all to catch our new film Plan A Plan B, coming soon See Ya!!"

The film is produced by Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Arora's Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

(With ANI inputs)