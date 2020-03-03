Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
Riteish Deshmukh reacts to troll calling him sasta DJ snake: Book me for Nagpanchmi, I’ll come for free

Reacting to the troll in his bindass style, Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon."

March 03, 2020
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh broke the internet on Monday as he revealed his new look on Instagram. The actor shared a few pictures in which he can be seen flaunting grey hair and own the look like a boss. His quirky captioned read, “Life is too short to have boring hair”. Also, “Love is in the H-AIR.” Soon after the pictures surfaced the internet, netizens decided to troll him, and one Twitter user even called him a ‘sasta DJ Snake.”

Reacting to the troll in his bindass style, Riteish took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa (Brother, I am not cheap. Book me for Naag Panchami. I’ll be there for free)!!!!”

Baaghi 3 actor’s resp[onse earned him many compliments on social media. One said, Aur yeh diya six…Ball sidha stadium k bahar..Respect ritesh bhau” Another wrote, “अरारा, खतरनाक रिप्लाय” Check out more reactions here-

Earlier on Monday, when Riteish was asked about his new look, he told ANI, “I am currently unemployed, I don’t have any work that is why I got a haircut and after two days I thought of getting my hair coloured. So unless I sign my next film, I am just relaxing and passing time in my house.”

Currently, Riteish is busy promoting his next film Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on March 6.

 

