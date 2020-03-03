Riteish Deshmukh reacts to troll calling him sasta DJ snake: Book me for Nagpanchmi, I’ll come for free

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riteish Deshmukh reacts to troll calling him sasta DJ snake

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh broke the internet on Monday as he revealed his new look on Instagram. The actor shared a few pictures in which he can be seen flaunting grey hair and own the look like a boss. His quirky captioned read, “Life is too short to have boring hair”. Also, “Love is in the H-AIR.” Soon after the pictures surfaced the internet, netizens decided to troll him, and one Twitter user even called him a ‘sasta DJ Snake.”

Reacting to the troll in his bindass style, Riteish took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa (Brother, I am not cheap. Book me for Naag Panchami. I’ll be there for free)!!!!”

Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa!!!! https://t.co/UwtzRRyffK — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 3, 2020

Baaghi 3 actor’s resp[onse earned him many compliments on social media. One said, Aur yeh diya six…Ball sidha stadium k bahar..Respect ritesh bhau” Another wrote, “अरारा, खतरनाक रिप्लाय” Check out more reactions here-

😂u r so funny — Pia (@Piareal3) March 3, 2020

This is how legend reply.

Love u dada🖤🖤 — Shahaji bhosale (@Shahaji206) March 3, 2020

Aur yeh diya six

Ball sidha stadium k bahar

Respect ritesh bhau — Retired Aashiq Awaara ☔️ (@KattarSaifian) March 3, 2020

जबरदस्त रितेश भाई, जय महाराष्ट्र 🙏✌️ — Patel Shashank Singh (@RccShashank) March 3, 2020

looking more like Akshay Kumar of Housefull 4! — Rhythm Kriplani (@Fanjoua) March 3, 2020

Earlier on Monday, when Riteish was asked about his new look, he told ANI, “I am currently unemployed, I don’t have any work that is why I got a haircut and after two days I thought of getting my hair coloured. So unless I sign my next film, I am just relaxing and passing time in my house.”

Currently, Riteish is busy promoting his next film Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on March 6.

To my dear friends & lovely costars- it has been an absolute joy & pleasure working with you both on #Baaghi3. Happy Birthday @iTIGERSHROFF & @ShraddhaKapoor wishing you the same in advance. May god shower loads of happiness & good health on you both. pic.twitter.com/oBpMAD9SaZ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 2, 2020

