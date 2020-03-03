Riteish Deshmukh reacts to troll calling him sasta DJ snake: Book me for Nagpanchmi, I’ll come for free

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh broke the internet on Monday as he revealed his new look on Instagram. The actor shared a few pictures in which he can be seen flaunting grey hair and own the look like a boss. His quirky captioned read, “Life is too short to have boring hair”. Also, “Love is in the H-AIR.” Soon after the pictures surfaced the internet, netizens decided to troll him, and one Twitter user even called him a ‘sasta DJ Snake.”
Reacting to the troll in his bindass style, Riteish took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa (Brother, I am not cheap. Book me for Naag Panchami. I’ll be there for free)!!!!”
Bhai main Sasta nahin hoon... Nagpanchami ke din book kar le -main Free mein aaoongaa!!!! https://t.co/UwtzRRyffK— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 3, 2020
Baaghi 3 actor’s resp[onse earned him many compliments on social media. One said, Aur yeh diya six…Ball sidha stadium k bahar..Respect ritesh bhau” Another wrote, “अरारा, खतरनाक रिप्लाय” Check out more reactions here-
अरारा, खतरनाक रिप्लाय🤣😂— G!®!$# (@MyselfGirish11) March 3, 2020
😂u r so funny— Pia (@Piareal3) March 3, 2020
This is how legend reply.
Love u dada🖤🖤— Shahaji bhosale (@Shahaji206) March 3, 2020
Aur yeh diya six— Retired Aashiq Awaara ☔️ (@KattarSaifian) March 3, 2020
Ball sidha stadium k bahar
Respect ritesh bhau
जबरदस्त रितेश भाई, जय महाराष्ट्र 🙏✌️— Patel Shashank Singh (@RccShashank) March 3, 2020
looking more like Akshay Kumar of Housefull 4!— Rhythm Kriplani (@Fanjoua) March 3, 2020
Earlier on Monday, when Riteish was asked about his new look, he told ANI, “I am currently unemployed, I don’t have any work that is why I got a haircut and after two days I thought of getting my hair coloured. So unless I sign my next film, I am just relaxing and passing time in my house.”
Currently, Riteish is busy promoting his next film Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on March 6.
To my dear friends & lovely costars- it has been an absolute joy & pleasure working with you both on #Baaghi3. Happy Birthday @iTIGERSHROFF & @ShraddhaKapoor wishing you the same in advance. May god shower loads of happiness & good health on you both. pic.twitter.com/oBpMAD9SaZ— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 2, 2020
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page