Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza remember former Maha CM-father Vilasrao Deshmukh on his death anniversary

Riteish Deshmukh and wifey Genelia D'Souza took to their social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for his dad and former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh. "Miss you every day papa," Riteish wrote on Instagram. Alongside the note, he posted a throwback video, where he can be seen putting his hand through a sleeve of his father's kurta and recalling his warmth and love. He is seen looking at his father’s clothes on a hanger.

Genelia too expressed her love for her late father-in-law. The actress posted a picture of her husband and father-in-law. Genelia wrote, "I know this is the look, you have on all of us, wherever you are, because our loved ones never ever really leave us, they keep loving us, looking after us, showing us the right path and for me it's the highest form of love, to just be able to feel it even when you don't see it..We Miss You Papa ..I'm sure you spreading your charm, wherever you are."

Two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh passed away on August 14, 2012, due to multiple organ failures.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Riteish was last seen in 'Baaghi 3' with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande. He is all set to star in the horror-comedy 'Kakuda'. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. The upcoming film will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film has been written by the talented duo Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer of the film. 'Kakuda' will be released on the digital platform in 2022.

