Rishi Kapoor wants you to guess this veteran actor in woman attire and the answer will surprise you

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is very active on social media. From sharing golden old memories from Bollywood to posting his special moments, the actor makes sure he keeps his followers entertained on Twitter. After treating the fans with a Mughal-e-azam BTS photo, the actor has shared yet another interesting photo and has asked netizens to guess the ‘person’ in it. Sharing a photo in which a ‘person’ is seen sitting dressed in a woman attire, Rishi encourages his fans to name the actor.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!!."

Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/L1ilXZFmxc — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 22, 2020

As soon as he dropped the photo on the internet, fans flooded the post with their guesses. A Twitter user correctly guessed that it is legendary actor Pran and also gave the background of the picture. He wrote, "He is Pran. He was unmarried that time. At his elder brother's marriage he surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as his brother's lover. Pran also played role of Sita in local Ramlila in Shimla. If you observe carefully, you will find Kumari Pran written .."

He is Pran.



He was unmarried that time. At his elder brother's marriage he surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as his brother's lover.

Pran also played role of Sita in local Ramlila in Shimla.

If you observe carefully, you will find Kumari Pran written .. — Dwijendra Tiwari (@TiwariDwijendra) January 22, 2020

Pran sahab. The greatest, versatile actor along with Sanjeev Kumar according to me. — Emmanuel (@emmfranklin) January 22, 2020

Pran sahab ku kaun bhool saktha hai rishi bhai, — Zahoor (@zahoor_basha) January 22, 2020

Pran Sahab ..

Probably that's why you rather mention "person" Than "lady" 😃 just a guess!! 🤔 — Vishal Sudarshanwar (@Vishal_Sud) January 22, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Rishi Kapoor went down the memory lane when he shared a behind the scenes photo from the film Mughal-e-azam. He wrote, “For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors.”

For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors. pic.twitter.com/LmWWIx6IYz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 21, 2020

On the professional front, Rishi Kapoor has returned from New York last year in September after undergoing treatment for cancer. Post his return, the actor was seen in the film The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi.

On the related note, legendary actor Pran Krishan Sikand had a six-decade long career in Bollywood earned much appreciation for his work. He has worked in films like Zanjeer, Upkaar, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Don, Parichay, Puran Aur Paschim and many others.

