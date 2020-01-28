Rishi Kapoor tweets 'priceless' throwback picture with Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar holding Rishi Kapoor in her arms

Rishi Kapoor's Twitter is a gem collection of unseen throwback pictures. The veteran actor often shares unseen pictures with his fans on Tuesday he added another photo to the collection. Rishi Kapoor shared a picture in which legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar could be seen holding toddler Rishi in her arms. The actor also shared a note with the picture and thanked Lata Mangeshkar for always showering her blessings on him right from the start.

Sharing the picture Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "Namaste Lata ji! Aapke aashirwad se mujhe apni do ya teen mahine wali picture mil gayi. Sada apka aashirwad raha hai mujh par. Bahut, bahut dhanyawad. Kya main duniya ko bata sakta hun ye picture Twitter pe daal ke? Ek beshkeemti picture hai mere liye."

Lata Mangeshkar too replied to Rishi's tweet and thanked him for sharing the picture and prayed for his good health. Rishi Kapoor returned to India after a year of treatment for cancer in New York. Lata Mangeshkar added that the picture reminded her of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor who handed over little Rishi in her arms.

Rishi recently shared another throwback picture of legendary actor Pran in a women avatar.

Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/L1ilXZFmxc — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 22, 2020

Man to man talk with the legend - Pran sahab. I have done more than 30/32 films with him. A learning curve! pic.twitter.com/scLTXSOB1M — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 24, 2020

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor will next be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in the Indian adaptation of Hollywood film The Intern. The movie will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika under their banners Azure Entertainment and Ka Productions respectively. While the director hasn’t been finalized yet, the movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2021.