Rishi Kapoor thanks Randhir Kapoor, Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan for warm welcome

Image Source : RISHI KAPOOR'S TWITTER Rishi Kapoor with Randhir Kapoor, Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan

Actor Rishi Kapoor is back in India after undergoing his cancer treatment for almost a year in New York. Rishi Kapoor is busy catching up with his friends and family post his return on India. He tweeted a picture with Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra and his brother Randhir Kapoor and thanked them for giving a warm welcome.

The actors can be seen bonding in the picture. Tweeting the picture Rishi wrote, “Thank you for the warm welcome!”

Thank you for the warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/s8CSP0zlqm — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 19, 2019

Rishi Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra who have been contemporaries in their career are also known to be very good of friends. In a recent interview talking about the actors, Rishi had slammed Bollywood for not giving them enough credit for their work. He said "Jeetendra my dear friend, Rakesh Roshan my dear friend, they have never been acknowledged. Bechare 50 saal se upar woh log kaam kar rahe hain aur kiya hai. Aaj nahin kar rahe toh kya hua but kiya hai and unka sarmaya hai [Poor guys, they worked for 50 years. So, what if they aren’t doing it now. Whatever they have done it’s their asset]. They have worked so much for this country. What about them?"

Rishi returned to India with wife, Neetu Kapoor on September 10. Announcing his arrival in India he tweeted 'BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all!'. Rishi Kapoor who was in New York for 11 months and 11 days was regularly visited by Bollywood celebrities and his friends who stopped on to check on his health.

BACK HOME!!!!!! 11 Months 11days! Thank you all! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 9, 2019

Post his return to India Rishi Kapoor was seen visiting actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's house for Ganpati Darshan. Neil shared a picture on his Instagram where Rishi can be seen with Neil's father, Nitin Mukesh and daughter Nurvi.