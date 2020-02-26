Rishi Kapoor shares throwback picture on filmmaker Manmohan Desai's birth anniversary

Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
Rishi Kapoor remembers late filmmaker Manmohan Desai on his birth anniversary by sharing a monochromatic photo on social media.

New Delhi Published on: February 26, 2020 15:54 IST
February 26 marks the birth anniversary of late film producer Manmohan Desai. To wish the Amar Akbar Anthony producer, senior actor Rishi Kapoor took to social media on Wednesday to praise him. Sharing a black and white picture of the late star and wrote alongside, "Remembering Manmohan Desai on his birthday today. He worked with all the Kapoor’s and was very fond of all of us. God Bless!" His last film was Rishi Kapoor and Manisha Koirala starrer Anmol later which he passed away on March 1, 1994.

Have a look at the throwback picture here:

The ace filmmaker is known for producing some classic Hindi cinemas like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Mard and Toofan etc. 

Talking about the veteran actor, he grabbed the limelight for his health last month when he was admitted to a Delhi hospital due to a reportedly pneumonia infection.

