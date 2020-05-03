Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishi Kapoor's ashes immersed in Banganga, brother Randhir Kapoor confirms

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Banganga tank in Mumbai on Sunday, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor said. Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai, after a two year-long battle with leukemia. Randhir Kapoor said a prayer meet for the actor was held on Saturday. "We did prayer meet yesterday. Today we immersed his ashes in Banganga as we haven't received permission from the authorities to go to Haridwar," Randhir Kapoor told PTI. A picture has gone viral on social media, where Rishi Kapoor's actor-son Ranbir and wife Neetu are seen sitting next to his photograph.

According to family sources, the actor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was unable to attend the funeral as she was travelling from Delhi by road, was present at the prayer meet. "There were not many people, Only five-six family members," the insider said. Riddhima arrived at Mumbai on Saturday night with her daughter Samaira and family members. She had attended the last rites of her father over video calls. Rishi Kapoor's last rites were performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi on the same day.

While Riddhima couldn't be there with her family on that day, she bid her farewell to Rishi Kapoor with a heartfelt post. Sharing a selfie with Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned down a heartfelt post for her father Rishi Kapoor. She wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever"

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalized twice and his health remained in focus. Just a day before Rishi Kapoor's death, the Bollywood industry lost another gem Irrfan Khan. He was admitted to the hospital for colon infection and succumbed to the disease on April 29.

