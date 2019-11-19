Image Source : TWITTER Rishi Kapoor pays tribute to Dara Singh on his birth anniversary

Rishi Kapoor has paid his respect to the late Dara Singh on his birth anniversary and described him as the "most humblest, kind and affectionate man on planet Earth".On Tuesday morning, Rishi Kapoor tweeted; "Happy Birthday Dara ji Singh saheb. Had the pleasure of seeing him wrestle "Sky Hi Lee "live in Mumbai and work in couple of films. The most humblest, kind and affectionate man on planet Earth. A phrase was coined- "Apne aap ko Dara Singh samajhta hai?" What a tribute to the legend!"

Commenting on the tweet, a fan of Rishi Kapoor recalled a few movies where Dara Singh has worked and wrote: "Mera Naam Joker, Ajooba and Gharana... I can remember Sir".

Rishi Kapoor replied to the comment adding a few more names and wrote, "Zahreela Insaan, Jhoota Kahin Ka, Aan aur Shaan, Anmol and worked in our production Mera Naam Joker, Dharam Karam as far as I can remember".

Dara Singh was born Deedar Singh Randhawa on November 19, 1928, in Punjab's Amritsar district. A professional wrestler, Dara Singh also gained immense popularity as an actor. He also forayed into politics later in his career. He worked actively in films till he breathed his last in July 2012.

Earlier this year, his son Vindu Dara Singh launched a comic book based on the life of his father. The book is titled, "The Epic Journey Of The Great Dara Singh".

