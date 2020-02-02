Image Source : TWITTER Rishi Kapoor on reports of hospitalisation: Had an infection, getting it treated

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday said he is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it. There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who is in the capital to attend a family function, has been admitted in a hospital.

"I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess," Kapoor told PTI. Multiple media reports claimed that the actor's son, Ranbir Kapoor, who was in Mumbai, rushed to Delhi to be with his father along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

The 67-year-old actor recently posted a throwback picture which also features the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. In the picture, an infant Rishi Kapoor can be seen curled up in Lata Mangeshkar's arms. Rishi Kapoor, in his tweet, recalled that that the picture happens to be from the time when he was nearly one or two-months old. Rishi Kapoor stated that the picture is extremely precious to him and thanked Lata Mangeshkar for showering her blessings on him always.

Rishi Kapoor returned to Mumbai in September 2019 after almost a year of cancer treatment in New York. On the professional front, he was last seen in the thriller The Body, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. The actor has also signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The original film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles.

(With PTI Inputs)