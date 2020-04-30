Rishi Kapoor's last words on Twitter: 'We have to win this coronavirus war together'

Image Source : TWITTER Bollywood's original 'chocolate boy', Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 years on April 30. Kapoor used to be quite active on social media.

Legendary veteran actor Rishi Kapoor aka Chintu passed away at the age of 67 years on April 30. Known as Bollywood's original 'chocolate boy', Rishi Kapoor used to be quite active on social media. The legendary actor did not share anything on social media after April 2. In his last message on Twitter, Kapoor appealed people to not resort to violence and work together to win against coronavirus.

"An appeal Folded hands to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don't resort to violence,stone-throwing or lynching. Doctors, Nurses, Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!," he had said.

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

The death of the veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is an "irreparable loss" to the Indian film industry and the end of an era said colleagues Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar and other cine personalities. The actor, 67, died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital here after a two-year-long battle with leukemia, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed it.

Amitabh Bachchan, a close friend and frequent collaborator of the actor, broke the news on social media but deleted the tweet seconds after posting it.

"He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed,” he had wrote on Twitter.

Bachchan had starred opposite Rishi Kapoor in films like “Amar Akbar Anthony”, “Kabhi Kabhie”, “Naseeb”, “Coolie” and “Ajooba”. Their last movie together was 2011’s “102 Not Out”.

Akshay Kumar also expressed condolences on Twitter. Akshay wrote, "It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family."

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

South superstar Rajinikanth, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in 1986’s “Dosti Dushmani” said he was “heartbroken”.

“Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor,” the actor wrote.

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

The actor had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was hospitalised twice. Kapoor's death comes a day after actor Irrfan Khan's demise.

