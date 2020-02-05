Image Source : TWITTER Rishi Kapoor hospitalized again in Mumbai?

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was discharged from Delhi hospital over the weekend, has reportedly been hospitalized again in Mumbai. According to a Spotboye report, the actor fell ill after Armaan Jain's wedding party on Tuesday, and now has been admitted to Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. The report further added that Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor are by his side at the hospital.

Rishi Kapoor, who underwent cancer treatment in 2019, dismissed speculation about his health when he was hospitalized in Delhi recently. The actor thanked his fans for well wishes and concerns. In a tweet, the Rajma Chawal actor said he has a "low count of neutrophils" (white blood cells that protect the body from infection).

Rishi Kapoor added that he caught an infection because of pollution after filming in the National Capital for over two weeks. "Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized," read his tweet.

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

I was running a slight fever and on investigation,Dr.s found a patch which could have lead to pneumonia,was detected and is being cured. People seem to have assumed a lot different. I put to rest all those stories and look forward to entertain and love you. I am now in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in investigative thriller The Body, in which he played a cop. He just announced a new film - a Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern - co-starring Deepika Padukone.

