Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Reliving actor's on-screen magic through his 6 iconic roles

Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: With his charming lover boy looks and commanding screen presence, Rishi Kapoor, set hearts aflutter in his first lead role in the blockbuster film 'Bobby' (1973). The actor left behind a rich legacy of cinematic marvels spanning decades as he breathed his last on April 30, 2020. The 'showman' of Indian cinema, touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits. His immense contribution to the entertainment industry is indelible and he shall always remain in the hearts of his fans.

As today marks the second death anniversary of the veteran star, let's relive and celebrate his five-decade-odd career by recalling some of his remarkable performances.

Mera Naam Joker

Rishi's first brush with the camera was in Raj Kapoor's film 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970) where he plays the childhood role of his father. he film also featured Simi Garewal, Kseniya Ryabinkina and Padmini. He managed to grab a National Film Award for the portrayal.

Bobby

Three years later, 'Bobby' catapulted Rishi to stardom. With Dimple Kapadia as the leading lady, the romance pulled huge crowds to theatres.

Amar Akbar Anthony

His role of the qawwal Akbar Illahabadi remains popular to this day. Manmohan Desai's multi starrer featured Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor playing three brothers who are separated in childhood and grow up in three different backgrounds of faith.

Do Dooni Chaar

The delightful urban comedy united Rishi and Neetu Kapoor after years, as a middle-class couple in Delhi, who are parents to two teenage kids. Kapoor delighted as the guy next door as the Habib Faisal film, released in 2010, created humour out of everyday situations an average middle-class family faces, highlighted by the 'challenge' they face while buying a new car.

Agneepath

The 2012 film directed by Karan Malhotra was a remake of the original 1990 film of the same name, but Rishi Kapoor's character Rauf Lala was written as an original. "Agneepath" remains special in Kapoor's filmography because contradicting his feel-good image, he portrayed Rauf Lala as a cold, cruel and calculating criminal, yet deeply caring about his family and dear ones.

D-day

The 2013 action thriller by Nikhil Advani saw Rishi Kapoor excel in an out and out antagonist role, as Iqbal Seth Aka Goldman, a character said to be based on Dawood Ibrahim. The film is about an elite team from India that must infiltrate Pakistan and bring back The Most Wanted Man. The film also starred Irrfan Khan, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi and Shruti Haasan.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen on-screen in 2019 film 'The Body' which also starred Emran Hashmi.

