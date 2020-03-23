Rishi Kapoor shares video of Italy man getting punished amid coronavirus lockdown, says, need this discipline

Among the various countries fighting against the novel coronavirus, the situation of Italy remains at worst. A lot of Bollywood celebrities are tweeting in order to send their prayers for the people suffering and fighting against the pandemic that has hit the world badly. In the wake of the same, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who is one of the most active celebrities on social media took to Twitter to share a video from Italy's lockdown due to coronavirus where a man was seen wandering around the street later which he got punished in the best way possible by the men in the uniform.

The video was shared by the actor on Twitter on Monday with a caption alongside that read, "We need this discipline." Have a look:

We need this discipline pic.twitter.com/p3yyAGm1ik — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 23, 2020

While everyone is observing a quarantine period at their homes, the actor on a funny note shared how it feels to be home with your wife for a long period of time. He shared a photo and wrote, "On a lighter note! Side effects of the Coronavirus."

On a lighter note! Side effects of the Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/trBpHEVR36 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 23, 2020

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor also shared a throwback picture with husband Saif Ali Khan in Rome and prayed for Italy, even as the nation turns into the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coming back to Rishi Kapoor, he was last seen with Emraan Hashmi in the film 'The Body.' Next, he will be seen playing a crucial role in Bollywood remake of hit Hollywood film 'The Intern' which will also feature Deepika Padukone.