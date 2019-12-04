Rishi Kapoor to begin shooting for first film post cancer treatment with Juhi Chawla: Report

Image Source : TWITTER Rishi Kapoor to begin shooting for first film post cancer treatment with Juhi Chawla

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is back in India after completing his treatment for cancer and is ready to bounce back at work. Reportedly, the actor will soon begin the shoot of his next film which also stars diva Juhi Chawla. The film is all set to go on floors on Thursday. The actor had already begun the shoot of the film in Delhi last year but had to put a pause on the shoot because of his health.

A Mumbai Mirror report states, “Hitesh’s film is currently under pre-production. It will be shot from scratch and goes on the floors in Mumbai on Thursday. This will be followed by a month-long schedule in Delhi in January.” In the film, Rishi will be seen sharing the screen space with actress Juhi Chawla after a gap of 10 long years. They were last seen together in Luck By Chance, directed by Zoya Akhtar in 2009.

On the hand, Rishi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next film The Body alongside Emraan Hashmi. It will be his first film to release post his return to India. The actor had already shot for the film before heading to New York in October last year and has finished the remaining patchwork within three days on returning.

Last week in a statement, Rishi Kapoor went candid about the young actors in Bollywood and stated that they should think about the craft more than they think about building their muscular bodies. He said, “These days, budding actors are more interested in grooming and building their body. They focus on building muscles than emotional exercise, which is important for actors. Build your mind rather than your body when you prepare for acting, because if you have the acting skill, you will surely become an actor. If you don’t have that, you are replaceable. Look at me, do I have the body? But I am still working, because in every film I try to create a character.”

