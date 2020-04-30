Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's video clip from their film D-day goes viral: RIP legends, say fans

Image Source : TWITTER Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan's pictures and video from their film D-day go viral: RIP legends, say fans

In two days, Indian cinema has lost two of its biggest gems Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The legendary actors worked together in the 2013 film D-Day and now pictures and a video from the film featuring Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan are doing the rounds across the social media. Rishi Kapoor, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday (April 30,2020), a day after Irrfan Khan who also was suffering from cancer died of clonal infection at Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday(April 29,2020).

Fans emphasised on how the two legendary actors of the Hindi film industry had said goodbye to the world so close. In the movie, directed by Nikkhil Advani, Rishi Kapoor played a gangster based in Pakistan and Irrfan Khan played the role of an undercover intelligence officer Wali Khan who successfully captures him and brings him to India.

this image gives me goosebumps. 🙏🏼 #OmShanti may they finally be at peace. pic.twitter.com/sryLMiV5ZS — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) April 30, 2020

Have a look at the viral video here:

We lost two finest artists within two days. Rishi Kapoor sir & Irrfan Khan sir will be remembered forever!



Rest in peace legends #RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhan 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/X3bw3GAglK — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) April 30, 2020

Arjun Rampal, who also starred in D-Day alongside both the actors, shared a post on Instagram to mourn the loss: He wrote, ”Yesterday and today, two of the most talented artists, mentors, friends, fathers and co-actors bid us farewell, in times when we can’t go pay our respects physically. Lost for words and actions honestly. Rishi Sir, you will always have a special place in all our hearts. Prayers and strength with Neetu Maam, Ranbir, Riddhima all the Kapoor family. #riplegend #riprishikapoor.”

In an earlier interview, Irrfan Khan said that Rishi Kapoor has worked on cultivating his craft so well and he is one of those stars the audience can never have enough of, even if he is doing the same thing, movie after movie. While talking more on the same, Irrfan Khan also gave a remark that Rishi Kapoor does not have to be a star anymore, as he is having a blast being an actor. In the same interview, Irrfan also added that though his cousin was a big fan of Rishi Kapoor, he watched all his movies.

