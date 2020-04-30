Rishi Kapoor death: Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Armaan Jain arrive at Mumbai hospital (Pics, Video)

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rishi Kapooe death: Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Armaan Jain arrive at Mumbai hospital (Pics, Video)

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. The actor, who was rushed to the hospital after falling sick, took his last breath at the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. The news of his demise has left everyone shocked especially right after the news of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passing away on April 29. Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer for the past 2 years and fought like a warrior. Now, several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan and Armaan Jain have reached the hospital to pay their last respects to the legendary actor. Have a look at the pictures taken outside the hospital here:

Abhishek Bachchan

Visuals outside the Mumbai hospital

Actress Alia Bhatt also rushed to the hospital. See the video below:

Alia Bhatt is rumoured to be dating Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor and has been with him and the Kapoor family throughout all this time. Alia’s Range Rover, was spotted outside the hospital as she entered the premises.

Alia Bhatt arrives at the hospital

Bollywood, united by grief, has poured it's heart out on social media. From Rajinikanth, Lata Mangeshkar and Kamal Haasan to Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar, many stars posted eulogies for the Bollywood veteran

