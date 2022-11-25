Rishab Shetty refuses to work with Rashmika Mandanna, chooses Samantha over her: 'Is type ke actors...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rashmika Mandanna, Rishab Shetty and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Rishab Shetty’s fame has skyrocketed with his Kannada film becoming a mega-blockbuster and registering a victorious run at box office. After doing wonders in cinema halls, the film is ruling online. Commercially successful and critically acclaimed, the film has registered its name among the finest-made films in the country. While Kantara remains in the limelight, Rishab Shetty recently made headlines after he took a dig at Rashmika Mandanna for an old interview, which recently went viral.

Rishab refuses to work with Rashmika

In an interview with Gulte.com, Rishab was asked who among Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Keerthy Suresh and Sai Pallavi he’d like to work with. In his response, the Kantara director and actor said, "I decide my actors once I finish my script. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers. These actors, I don’t like them (mai actors ko script likhne ke baad choose karta hoon, aur mujhe ‘is’ type ke actress, I don’t like them)."

Lauding Sai Pallavi and Samantha's work, he said 'I like their work.' He then called them true artists. Rishab also highlighted that the aforementioned actress are one of the finest performers in recent times, without mentioning Rashmika Mandanna.

ALSO READ: Rishab Shetty on Kantara's box office success: 'Believed in the mantra if a movie is more local...'

Rashmika Mandanna's old interview

This comes as a reaction to Rashmika's previous interview with Curly Tales where she revealed that acting wasn’t her first choice. Elaborating on it, the actress shared that she had won the title of Fresh Face. "I said okay to the competition as one of my teachers came and told me. I took part and we had state-level competition, and national-level competition and then I ended up getting the title.” She then shared that they put her name and photo on the front page of the newspaper."

Adding further, she recalled getting a call from a production house and thought it was a prank call. However, the fans noticed that the actress air-quoted the production house and refrained from naming it. For the unversed, the production that Rashmika mentioned is Paramvah Studios, co-founded by actor Rakshit Shetty, a dear friend of Rishab Shetty. It also marked her debut as an actress with the film Kirik Party.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film dominates theaters; crosses Rs 100 crore

About Kantara

The story of 'Kantara' is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

The title has not only enjoyed an exceptional journey at the box office but has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently. And now, viewers can watch Kantara online. The Kannada film is all released on Amazon Prime Video on November 24.

Latest Entertainment News