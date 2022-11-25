Rishab Shetty on Kantara's box office success: 'Believed in the mantra if a movie is more local...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMAZON PRIME Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty's Kannada blockbuster Kantara remains unbeatable at the box office. Ever since its release, the film has been making records at the box office with its massive collection figures. Kantara recently crossed the monumental figure of Rs 400 globally and adding to this, the film leapfrogged Ponniyin Selvan: I and Brahmastra to become the third highest-grossing movie of the year. Amidst its unprecedented success, Rishabh attended an interactive session at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, where he talked about the concept of pan-India films.

Rishab Shetty on Kantara's box office success & Pan-India films

According to Kantara actor, films today are crossing the language barrier. He added that Indian cinema is presented in different languages and if the content connects with audience, the movie will be accepted as an All-Indian movie. News Agency ANI stated that Rishabh Shetty believed in the mantra if a movie is more local and rooted, then it has a greater universal appeal.

He stated that the regional cinemas in the late 90s had influence of western movies. However, today they are incorporating local culture and diversity has given them the much-needed vibrancy and vividity which has been accepted by audience. To support his views, he added that people across India have accepted Kantara despite the language barrier, this is because the audience could connect well with the content. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu pens heartwarming tribute to his father Krishna: 'I will carry your legacy forward'

About Kantara

Kantara has emerged as one of the most profitable films of 2022 in terms of return on investment. Made on a relatively low budget of around Rs 16 crore, the film revolving around obscure customs, traditions and local folklore is turning out to be a hit even beyond Karnataka. Helmed by Rishab, the film was released on September 30 and got a massive response from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals. Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Rishabh, who is playing a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles. According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

