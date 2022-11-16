RIP Superstar Krishna: Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni shares emotional note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANJULAGHATTAMANENI Superstar Krishna

RIP Superstar Krishna: Born as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy on May 31, 1942 at Burripalem in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, he was popularly known as Superstar Krishna. He featured in more than 350 films and dominated the industry with his 'daring and dashing hero' image for five decades. He is known not only for a variety of roles he played on screen but also for being a pioneer in use of the latest technologies for filmmaking. Krishna ruled the Telugu film world during the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

Father of actor Mahesh Babu, Krishna breathed his last at 4:10 am on Tuesday. He was 79. Post his demise a number of actors, filmmakers and politicians including PM Narendra Modi shared tributes on late actor's death. His daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni too penned an emotional note on Instagram saying she'd never come to terms with this loss.

"Dearest Nana, You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need. You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever," she wrote.

"You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn’t know we needed it. I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don’t think I can ever come to terms with your loss. Love you forever Nana," she added.

MEanwhile, veteran Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna's funeral was held in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad with a number of family members and celebrities from all over Tollywood coming over to pay their last respects.

Latest Entertainment News