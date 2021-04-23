RIP Shravan Rathod: Salim Merchant, Adnan Sami, Shreya Ghoshal & others mourn the demise of music maestro

Image Source : TWITTER/@NAVEDJAFRI_BOO Music Composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame is no more.

Music Composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame is no more. He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Shravan (66) passed away on Thursday. He was critically ill after testing positive for the deadly virus. He was admitted to Raheja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai a few days ago. The music composer had co-morbidities and was on ventilator support as his condition got critical. The musician had been under observation at the hospital for a few days.

The sad demise of Shravan came as a deep shock to the music industry. Shravan along with his partner Nadeem has been widely regarded as the musicians who brought back melody in the early nineties with Aashiqui, their superhit soundtrack of 1990. The two have also given scores for films like Saajan, Sadak and Phool Aur Kaante the next year. After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan's "Do Knot Disturb" in 2009.

Soon after his death, condolence messages from celebrities across the music industry remembering Shravan Rathod, flooded Twitter.

Mourning Shravan Rathod, composer Salim Merchant posted an emotional message: "Shravan bhai is no more. My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. COVID-19 has taken so many lives. Don't know when will this end... Really saddened by this news," Salim tweeted.

Singer-composer Pritam said: "Saddened to know that Shravan ji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family."

Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace."

"Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary music composer Shravan ji's (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise," Adnan Sami tweeted.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli posted: "Sad to hear about the passing away of #Shravan ji of #NadeemShravan due to #covid. A glorious chapter of Hindi film music comes to an end. They defined the music of the 90's. prayers with the family."

