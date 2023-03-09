RIP Satish Kaushik: Shiv Thakare mourns legendary actor's demise; shares emotional video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHIVTHAKARE9 Shiv Thakare mourns Satish Kaushik's demise

Actor and director Satish Kaushik's sudden demise has shocked his fans and the entire industry. He passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. Actors hailing all from the Hindi movie industry have expressed their mourning for the legendary actor. Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare took over social media and shared his grief as well.

He also took to his Twitter handle and expressed his grief for the loss. The tweet read, "Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Legendary Actor-Director #SatishKaushik Ji. He will always be an inspiration for all of us. My Deepest Condolences to his Family Members and Admirers. Om Shanti"

The legendary actor, Satish Kaushik came to Delhi to celebrate Holi with his friends. Late at night, he complained of uneasiness and was taken to Fortis Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The mortal remains of Satish Kaushik will be brought to Mumbai around 2 pm. his death has come as a shock to his fans and industry friends. The postmortem report of Satish Kaushik has revealed that the sudden demise was caused due to a cardiac attack. He was 66 and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika.

Meanwhile, after the postmortem of the late actor, the body has been handed over to the family. Mortal remains of the late veteran actor will be brought to Mumbai for his final rites, said sources. "Kaushik's body will be sent to Mumbai in an air ambulance from Delhi today" they added.

Satish Kaushik was 66 and is now survived by his wife Shahi Kaushik and his 10-year-old daughter Vanshika. He was one of the finest actors in Bollywood, who played some memorable characters like Manu Manek Mundra and Advocate Sadhuram. He was born on April 13, 1956, and was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. He was an alumnus National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. The actor was married to Shashi Kaushik in 1985.

