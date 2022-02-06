RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Memories the legendary singer left for us on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LATA_MANGESHKAR Lata Mangeshkar and her sisters

The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar is no more. Leaving a huge void in the hearts of music lovers, Lata Mangeshkar left for the heavenly abode today. The recipient of three National Film Awards, the legendary singer was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989 and Bharat Ratna in 2001. Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar has a record of over seven decades of playback from 1942 to 2015. She recorded her first song at the age of 13. It was for a Marathi movie in 1942 but unfortunately, the song later got dropped from the album.

Nevertheless, she went on to give her voice to timeless classics including Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya from 1960 magnum opus Mughal-e-Azam, Rangeela Re from 1970 Prem Pujari and Jiya Jale in Mani Ratnam's 1998 Dil Se. Also, we can't forget how her mellifluous voice in Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, which has been leaving the nation in tears since 1963 -- the first time when she performed it live in the presence of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Besides her songs, the only treasure she has left for us is her priceless memories on social media. As we all mourn this irreplaceable loss, let's go through the rare pictures the legendary singer left for us on Instagram. We have compiled some of the beautiful iconic photos shared by Lata Mangeshkar on her Instagram account.

One with late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. The caption of the post reads, "नमस्कार ऋषिजी.फ़ोटो देखके मुझे बहुत बहुत ख़ुशी हुई. मुझे भी ये फ़ोटो मिल नहीं रही थी। मुझे ये फ़ोटो देखके कृष्णा भाभी और राज साहब की याद आयी.ये फ़ोटो में भाभीने आपको मेरे हाथ में दिया था.आपने सबके साथ साँझा किया ये बहुत अच्छा किया.आपकी सेहत हमेशा अच्छी रहे यही ईश्वर से प्रार्थना."

Another with a team of iconic show CID. "Mera ek pasandida photo CID team ke saath," she captioned.

"नमस्कार. आज संगीत के महर्षि भारतरत्न पंडित रविशंकर जी की जन्मशताब्दी है. ये मेरा सौभाग्य है की मुझे उनसे अपार स्नेह मिला और उनके साथ काम करने का मौक़ा मिला. ऐसे महान कलाकार को मैं कोटि कोटि प्रणाम करती हूँ.‬," she wrote alongside the photo of herself with legendary Pandit Ravi Shankar.

She was a dog-lover too. "Mere puraane saathi Guddu aur Buddu," reads the caption.

Another beauty from Lata Mangeshkar's Instagram account. The caption reads, "Namaksar.aap sabko deepavali aur Laxmi pujan ki hardik Shubhkaamanayein".

‪"Namaskar. Aaj mere bahut pyare bhai Hridaynath ka janamdin hai. Main usko badhaai deti hun aur aashirwad deti hun ki wo deerghayu ho aur hamesha sangeet ki seva karta rahe," she wrote alongside the priceless picture.

Here's her picture with iconic music composer SD Burman. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "SD Burman dada mere pita samaan the,aaj unki jayanti hai.Main unko koti koti pranam karti hun."‬

"Aaj Shayar E Azam Majrooh Sultanpuri sahab ki punyatithi hai. Unke aur hamare pariwarik sambandh the. Main unki shayari ko aur unke vyaktitva ko koti koti pranam karti hun," the caption of the post reads.

‬



Mangeshkar sisters. "Namaskar. Kal meri choti behen Meena Khadikar ne mujhe uske dwara mujhpar likhi hui hindi Kitab “ Didi aur Main “ ki peheli copy bhent ki," reads the caption.

Sharing a picture with Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Lata Mangeshkar had wrote, "Aaj mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan sahab ki punyatithi hai.Main unko aur unke divya suron ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun".