RIP Diego Maradona: SRK, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan mourn the loss of star footballer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT new dRIP Diego Maradona: SRK, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan mourn the loss of star footballer

Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and other Bollywood celebrities joined the world in mourning footballer Diego Maradona's untimely death on Wednesday. Maradona, 60, was considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Brazil's Pele. He died following a cardiac arrest, two weeks after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain. His death left the world in despair.

Mourning his demise, superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of him lifting the world cup and said, "Diego Maradona....you made football even more beautiful. You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthrall heaven as you did this world. RIP." Ranveer Singh also shared a picture of the star player along with a broken heart emoji. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter and wrote, "I have known the game of football because of you......As a child I have always wanted to be Maradona.... but There can never be another you.....Your game will be missed..... #RIPMaradona"

Diego Maradona....you made football even more beautiful. You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthral heaven as you did this world. RIP.... pic.twitter.com/PlR2Laxfj2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 25, 2020

I have known the game of football because of you......As a child I have always wanted to be Maradona.... but There can never be another you.....Your game will be missed..... #RIPMaradona ⚽️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 25, 2020

Many Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan called the football player "Greatest Of All Time." and wrote, "#RIPMaradona legend! #GOAT" Sharing a picture of Diego Maradona, Kareena wrote, "Rest in Power" along with a broken heart. On the other hand, Esha Deol tweeted, "#RIPMaradona a true legend & you were my inspiration to play football!." Priyanka Chopra wrote, "RIP Diego Maradona... One of the greatest football players of all time. Atrue legend."

#RIPMaradona a true legend & you were my inspiration to play football! pic.twitter.com/FEqw1B72at — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) November 25, 2020

This image says it all. GOAT #Maradona Rest In Glory .... pic.twitter.com/1FQSvN3tVD — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 25, 2020

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "Football has lost one of its greatest icons. A true legend. RIP #diegomaradona" On the other hand, Aftab Shivdasani, "A childhood hero for all of us has left us.. a part of football history ended today. Rest in Glory Diego Maradona. May God grant your soul eternal peace. Deepest condolences to his family.. #DiegoArmandoMaradona #RIP."

RIP Maradona .. the greatest genius in football after Pele .. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) November 25, 2020

Football has lost one of its greatest icons. A true legend. ⚽️ 🙏

RIP #diegomaradona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0iyRJ9GDSB — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 25, 2020

