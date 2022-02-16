RIP Deep Sidhu: Ammy Virk, Sidhu Moosewala, Mika Singh and other celebs mourn actor's death in accident

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Deep Sidhu died after his SUV rammed into a truck

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu died Tuesday evening after his car hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana's Sonipat district, police said. The 37-year-old actor was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhoda.

Kharkhoda police station Inspector Jaspal Singh said, "Deep Sidhu died in the accident. A female friend accompanying him was taken to a hospital where her condition was stable." An investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident was underway, he said.

According to the police, Sidhu had sustained serious head injuries in the accident. TV visuals showed the white SUV badly damaged on the driver's side after it rammed into the stationary truck.

After the tragic news of Sidhu's death surfaced, many film industry personalities took to social media and remembered him. Punjabi musician and singer Sukshinder Shinda mourned Sidhu's demise in a social media post.

83 actor Ammy Virk also recalled that he had spoken to SIdhu last week about a film collaboration.

Gagan Kokri also mourned Sidhu's demise in a tragic road accident.

Ameesha Patel spoke about the 'uncertainty of life' as she mourned Sidhu's death.

Dev Kharoud and Ranjit Bawa also mourned Sidhu's death in Instagram posts.

Rapper-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala also shared a picture of Sidhu on his Instagram stories and wrote, "RIP shera."

Mika Singh also shared an Instagram post for Sidhu, writing, "Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Punjabi actor and Activist Deep Sidhu. I send my prayers to his family during this difficult time. Om Shanti (sic)."

Sidhu had participated in the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws at the Delhi borders. He was arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three agriculture laws. He was in jail for over two months before being released on bail.

