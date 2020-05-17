Riddhima shares memories of father Rishi Kapoor's New York outing with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RIDDHIMAKAPOOR Ridhhima shares memories of father Rishi Kapoor's New York outing with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing memories of the actor with million dollar pictures of him with his family. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories and shared memories of father Rishi Kapoor's New York outing with wife Neetu Kapoor ,son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with the happy picture, Riddhima also shared her father's love for scrabble and how he loved playing the board game in his free time.

Image Source : INSTA Riddhima Kapoor Insta story

Image Source : INSTA Riddhima Kapoor Insta story

Ranbir Kapoor's girlfiend and actress Alia Bhatt was seen consoling an emotional Neetu Kapoor at Rishi Kapoor's funeral. The actress stood like a pillar beside the Kapoor family while they said their final goodbye to the late actor. She also took to her Instagram to share throwback pictures of Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor. The actress also penned an emotional note, calling Rishi her friend and father.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 biographical drama Sanju where he shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor. Alia Bhatt's last film was the period drama Kalank. The actress has Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, in the pipeline.

