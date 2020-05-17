Riddhima shares memories of father Rishi Kapoor's New York outing with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt

Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
Riddhima Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared memories of father Rishi Kapoor's New York outing with wife Neetu Kapoor ,son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Riddhima also shared her father's love for scrabble and how he loved playing the board game in his free time.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 17, 2020 8:31 IST
Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing memories of the actor with million dollar pictures of him with his family. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories and shared memories of father Rishi Kapoor's New York outing with wife Neetu Kapoor ,son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with the happy picture, Riddhima also shared her father's love for scrabble and how he loved playing the board game in his free time.

Ranbir Kapoor's girlfiend  and actress Alia Bhatt was seen consoling an emotional Neetu Kapoor at Rishi Kapoor's funeral. The actress stood like a pillar beside the Kapoor family while they said their final goodbye to the late actor. She also took to her Instagram to share throwback pictures of Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor. The actress also penned an emotional note, calling Rishi her friend and father.

❤️❤️❤️

beautiful boys 🤍

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 biographical drama Sanju where he shared screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor. Alia Bhatt's last film was the period drama Kalank. The actress has Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, in the pipeline.

